Peoria's Kendrick Foster heating up in Illini training camp

CHAMPAIGN -- He's not the No. 1 back. That's a role firmly in the hands of sophomore sensation Ke'Shawn Vaughn.



But Peoria native Kendrick Foster has been one of the most impressive offensive players at Illinois training camp this summer -- rattling off solid runs with a low pad level and catching the dumpoff pass that you're so likely to see quarterback Wes Lunt turn to with his offensive line needing to answer a few questions.



Foster, a former Richwoods star, is slotted as the No. 2 back as he enters his fourth year in the program. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound redshirt junior is ahead of Reggie Corbin, a redshirt freshman from the Washington, DC area.



To see what kind of role head coach Lovie Smith envisions for Foster, click the video.