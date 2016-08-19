Sullivan-Okaw Valley looking to make a splash with new crew

SULLIVAN -- Head coach Gerald Temples and Sullvan-Okaw Valley finished a respectable 5-5 in 2015, but the Redskins lose nearly their entire offense. In fact, depending on who wins the final starting jobs, there will be just between eight and 10 returning starters according to Temples. That includes replacing most skill positions as well as every offensive lineman except for left tackle Jarod Merryman.



Pitcher Brett Tuttle from the Sullivan baseball squad takes over for the standout Ty Molzen at quarterback, and Tuttle will look to utilize weapons like running back Ty Nichols and receivers like Austin Hill, Bryce Ferris and Queintan Britton.