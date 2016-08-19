Illini practice indoors with Henson, Davis, Howard looking on

CHAMPAIGN -- The Illini practiced inside the Irwin Football Practice Facility Thursday with former football greats Dana Howard, and Carey Davis in attendance.

Both Howard and Davis spoke to the team after practice.

"Dana Howard is one of the all time greats," head coach Lovie Smith said. "He's a passionate player to say the least and he loves his university as much as anyone. Same thing with Carey Davis. Two guys that know how to put on the orange and blue and play at a high level. So it's good for the players to hear from them."

Former Illini basketball coaching great Lou Henson also showed up to watch practice. The Hall of Famer had a front row seat to the Ke'Shawn Vaughn show. The sophomore found the hole, made a nice cutback, and took it to the house for a big run during 11-on-11 drills.

Wes Lunt and Malik Turner have developed some nice chemistry. The former CS8 stars hooked up for multiple big plays. Lunt also found his tight end Tyler White for a couple ten-plus yard pickups.

For a complete recap of Friday's practice click the video above!