Four-star guard Trent Frazier commits to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN -- A week after losing out on Jordan Goodwin, John Groce won big Sunday, landing a verbal commitment from Trent Frazier (Wellington, FL).

"After this long process me and my family and my high school coach have sat down and made the right decision," Frazier said on his twitter account. "...These coaches have been recruiting me for two years now and it really means a lot to me. These guys have shown me that I'm their guy and I love it...I will be committing to the University of Illinois".

Frazier made his decision after wrapping up an official visit to Illinois this weekend.

Scout.com ranks the 6'1" point guard as the 74th best overall player, and 15th best point guard in the class of 2017.