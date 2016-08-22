Crisp, fall-like morning greets central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- A refreshing break from the heat and humidity continues this week as temperatures remain below average.

Lows Monday morning dipped into the 50s for the first time for many since July 10 making for a crisp start to the week. Despite wall-to-wall sunshine all day, StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says highs will only make it to 80 degrees Monday afternoon.

The warmest day this week looks to be Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s, which is close to the average of 86. Once another cold front passes Wednesday night into Thursday, temperatures fall back into the upper 70s to end the week.

