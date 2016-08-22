Wall Mural Depicts Singer Bob Marley

Decatur – Driving west on Eldorado Street you will now see the face of the late reggae singer Bob Marley.

“Bob Marley was the most influential artist of the 20th century,” said Gary Lastowski owner of G-B’s CD’s & Records. Marley’s image is being painted on the side of the record shop by artists Shani and Tronnie Goss.

“Bob Marley because the business that’s inside this building is G-B records, so music theme,” Jerry Johnson of the Decatur Area Arts Council told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “Bob Marley. Everybody loves Bob Marley.”

Work on the wall mural started Thursday and is expected to be completed on Tuesday. Lowe’s donated the paint for the mural. Sixteen gallons in all.

Tronnie handles the work that requires a ladder. Shani prefers to keep two feet on the ground and handles painting she can reach while standing.

Shani designed the Bob Marley mural. She previously designed and painted a mural near Central Park depicting the late Mayor Mike McElroy in 2015.

The Arts Council anticipates doing two additional wall murals in 2017.