MacArthur edges Eisenhower in crosstown volleyball clash

MacArthur's front line tandem of Jakya Pealer (left) and Mariah Shores proved too much to handle for host Eisenhower on Tuesday night in Decatur. MacArthur's front line tandem of Jakya Pealer (left) and Mariah Shores proved too much to handle for host Eisenhower on Tuesday night in Decatur.

DECATUR -- The volleyball teams at Eisenhower and MacArthur kicked off the season in style on Tuesday night, battling in front of a raucous crowd in an epic two-set match that ultimately fell in the visiting Generals' favor. The Panthers took them to extras in each set, 26-24 and 28-26, but a taller MacArthur squad prevailed for a 2-0 win.

