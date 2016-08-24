It's Baaack -- The Humidity, That Is

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After a nice fall-like break, the heat and humidity is back across central Illinois.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says dew points have made their way back into the 70s Wednesday morning indicating the tropical air mass in place.

The added moisture won't only make for an uncomfortable afternoon, but it'll also help to increase shower and storm chances over the next few days. A cold front moving in from the west will stay with us through Thursday afternoon before ushering some cooler and drier air by Friday.

For what it's worth, the start of fall (autumnal equinox) is just 29 days away (Sept. 22).