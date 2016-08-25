Senate Candidate Duckworth Visits Decatur ahead of November's General Election

Decatur - As election season rolls on so do the campaign stops by those seeking your vote.

That included a stop in Decatur for U.S. Congresswoman, and U.S. Senate candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) who stopped at ADM on Thursday.

Duckworth said that manufacturers like ADM and others are integral for the economy of the country, and that state and federal governments need to do more to help them grow.

"If we don't invest in this facility those businesses are going to go to Iowa, they're going to go to Indiana, and they're going to bypass Illinois. So it'll be my job to make sure we make those investments right here," she said.

Duckworth will challenge incumbent senator Mark Kirk (R-Illinois) in November's general election.