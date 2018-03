Marcus Bartley played in 64 games in two seasons at Saint Louis University. (photo: SLU Athletics)

DECATUR -- Former MacArthur General Marcus Bartley is taking his talents to Carbondale, according to multiple reports.

Todd Hefferman of the Southern Illinoisan says Bartley plans on transferring to Southern Illinois, where he'll have to sit out the upcoming season after transferring from Saint Louis.

Bartley will have two years of eligibility left.