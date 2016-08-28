Local legends put on show at inaugural "Back 2 School Classic"

Jeremy Robinson slams it home during the inaugural Back 2 School Classic

DECATUR -- Fans packed the stands at Eisenhower High School for the first ever "Back 2 School Classic", hosted by Lewis Jackson and Darius Adams.

Former Macon county basketball stars suited up for a special all star game, and it was all for a good cause with proceeds going towards college scholarship funds for Eisenhower and MacArthur students.

Players participating included Jackson, Adams, Robo Kreps, Jeremy Robinson, Monty Wilson Jr., and Brennan McElroy, to name a few.