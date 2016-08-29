Storm chances continue to start new week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After a bumpy weekend for some, storm chances continue across central Illinois as the new week starts.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a stationary front to our west is to blame. The boundary, which has been parked since the end of last week, will spark more storms Monday as the warm, muggy air remains stagnant.

Del Rosso says the storms will be slow moving and could produce heavy rain which may lead to more flash flooding issues.

The front is expected to hang around through Wednesday, keeping things unsettled before high pressure brings sunshine and cooler temps to end the week.