SPRINGFIELD -- Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held will be returning to his hometown Friday.

His Alma mater SHG will host a homecoming event before the football game.

Held will arrive on the west campus at approximately 5:30 by motorcade. Spectators are invited to line Washington Street to greet him.

Upon arrival Held will sign autographs until about 6:30, and will be honored during a special ceremony at halftime.