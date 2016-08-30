State Historical Society to honor oldest churches

The Illinois State Historical Society is preparing to honor some of the state’s oldest houses of worship, including several in Central Illinois.

On Saturday September 17, the Historical Society is holding a luncheon at United Presbyterian Church in Peoria to honor those congregations as Sesquicentennial Churches, an event that occurs every three years.

Among the churches to be recognized:

Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign (1841)

Mechanicsburg Christian Church, Mechanicsburg (1842)

Trinity Lutheran Church, Shumway (1864)

Sangamon Valley Presbyterian Church, Virginia (1848)

Williamsville United Methodist Church, Williamsville (1857)

First United Methodist Church, Taylorville

Tickets to the event in Peoria are limited but can be requested by calling (217) 525-2781.