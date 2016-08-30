Experts suggest mental health attention with return to school

As children return to school, mental health experts are encouraging parents to inform themselves about mental health among children and adolescents.

The National Institute of Mental Health points to research suggesting mood, anxiety and psychotic disorders can have onset in childhood, and people who suffer from social phobia, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and other conditions showed signs before they were 24 years old.

NIMH reports children and teenagers may need help if they present these warning signs:

Often feels very angry or very worried

Can’t sleep or eat

Is unable to enjoy pleasurable activities any more

Isolates her/himself and avoids social interactions

Feels grief for a long time after a loss or death

Uses alcohol or drugs

Exercises, diets and/or binge-eats obsessively

Hurts other people or destroys property

Has low or no energy

Feels like he or she can’t control own emotions

Has thoughts of suicide

Harms her/himself, such as cutting or burning her/his skin

Thinks his or her mind is controlled or out of control

Hears voices

They also point out that mental health problems can be treated, and they recommend looking for more information here.