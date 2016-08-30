Hayride planned for people with mobility restrictions

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team at Lake Shelbyville has announced its annual Dacey Trail Hayride for People with Mobility Restrictions.

The event includes hay rides for people of all ages who cannot walk the trail on their own, according to an informational flyer. Family members and support are also encouraged to accompany riders at the event.

Rides are scheduled on Thursday, October 20 at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Participants are asked to meet at the Shelbyville Aquatic Center parking lot in Forest Park, and they may RSVP by calling (217) 774-3951x2