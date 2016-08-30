Lake Land college announces financial aid events

Lake Land College is offering a series of Financial Aid nights this fall for high school seniors and others planning to attend the school.

The events, which are held around the college’s district, will provide information on state, federal, school and local financial aid programs and changes to the FAFSA process.

The events planned are:

Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 Mattoon High School 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 Kansas High School 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 Brownstown High School 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 Marshall High School 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 Casey-Westfield High School 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 Cumberland High School 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 Sullivan High School 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 Newton High School 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26, 2016 Charleston High School 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 Oakland High School 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 South Central High School 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 St. Elmo High School 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 Paris High School 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 Ramsey High School 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 Shelbyville High School 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 Teutopolis High School 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 Windsor High School 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 Neoga High School 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 Okaw Valley High School 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 Cowden-Herrick High School 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 Effingham High School 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 Altamont High School 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 St. Anthony High School 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood 6 p.m.