Lake Land college announces financial aid events

Posted:

Lake Land College is offering a series of Financial Aid nights this fall for high school seniors and others planning to attend the school.

The events, which are held around the college’s district, will provide information on state, federal, school and local financial aid programs and changes to the FAFSA process.

The events planned are:

Monday, Sept. 12, 2016                 Mattoon High School                                      6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016                 Kansas High School                                          6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016         Brownstown High School                              6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016               Marshall High School                                      6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19, 2016                 Casey-Westfield High School                      6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016                 Cumberland High School                               6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016         Sullivan High School                                        6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016               Newton High School                                       6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26, 2016                 Charleston High School                                  6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016                 Oakland High School                                       6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016         South Central High School                            6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016               St. Elmo High School                                       6 p.m.                  

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016                 Paris High School                                                  6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016                 Ramsey High School                                            6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016              Shelbyville High School                                  6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016                    Teutopolis High School                                  6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016            Windsor High School                                       6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016                 Neoga High School                                        6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016                   Okaw Valley High School                               6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016            Cowden-Herrick High School                       6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016                 Effingham High School                                   6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24, 2016                   Altamont High School                                     6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016            St. Anthony High School                                6:30 p.m.                            

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016                  Arthur-Lovington-Atwood                           6 p.m.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps