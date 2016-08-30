Tuesday heat has more schools dismissing early

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- With heat index values back in the 90s and a lack of air conditioning in the classrooms, several schools in central Illinois are dismissing early.

Decatur Public schools will be dismissing after three hours of instruction, while many others will be letting students out around 1 p.m.

Champaign Central, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur and Sangamon Valley are included on that list. Parents are asked to check with the child's school for specifics on dismissal time and busing.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says cooler temperatures are expected to end the week.