Dense fog across central Illinois Wednesday morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Widespread dense fog found itself across central Illinois to start off the day Wednesday.



StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the fog dropped visibility below one mile in many locations including Vandalia, Effingham, Mattoon, Taylorville, Champaign, and Shelbyville.

Del Rosso says Wednesday won't feature much sunshine, even after the fog, thanks to a cold front passing through. This front will keep a mostly cloudy sky and could even throw a few storms across the area.