Wettest August, Wettest July-August in Illinois

URBANA-- Illinois saw it's wettest August on record with a state wide rainfall average of 6.89 inches, which is +3.30 inches above normal! According to State Climatologist Jim Angel, August 2016 breaks the previous record of 6.86 inches set in 1977. The highest rainfall total in the state was measured in Sterling, Illinois with 14.01 inches of rain from a CoCoRaHs reporting site.

A very wet July, combined with a very wet August broke the record of rainfall state wide for this time frame. The state wide average rainfall for July-August was 13.74 inches, which is 6.07 inches above normal! July-August 2016 beat the previous record of 12.83 inches set in 1915. Downers Grove, in northern Illinois was the highest reporting station for both months with 22.29 inches of rain.