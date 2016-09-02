Turnovers doom EIU in 38-21 season opening loss to WIU

CHARLESTON -- Steve McShane rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns, helping Western Illinois take down Eastern Illinois 38-21 in the season opener Thursday.

The Leathernecks took advantage of two Panthers mistakes (interception, botched kick return) right before halftime, scoring ten points in fourteen seconds to take a 24-7 lead heading into the break.

The Panthers responded with two unanswered touchdowns to pull within three points late in the third quarter. The Leathernecks answered right back, scoring the final fourteen points of the game.

Mitch Kimble got the start at quarterback over Austin Green for EIU. Kimble threw for 323 yards, 2 TD's, and 1 interception.