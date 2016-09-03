Stepina, Millikin dominate Greenville in season opener

New Millikin head coach Dan Gritti, a former New York corporate attorney, traded in the courtroom for the football field.

GREENVILLE -- Nicco Stepina threw for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading Millikin to a 40-21 win over Greenville in head coach Dan Gritti's debut Saturday.

The Big Blue scored the first points late in the first quarter on a three yard touchdown pass from Stepina to Cameron Mammen.

The floodgates were open. Millikin scored the first 40 points of the game before Greenville ended on a 21-0 run.

The Big Blue will host Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology next Saturday in their home opener.