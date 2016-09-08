NOAA: Winter La Niña not as likely

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- According to climate scientists, the development of a La Niña does not look favorable over the next several months. NOAA says the previous La Niña Watch is no longer in effect.

While sea surface temperatures are currently below average at the threshold, they are expected to moderate to near average over the next several months. In order to be called a La Niña, temperatures measured in the Pacific Ocean along the equator must be more than one-half of a degree Celsius below average for at least one month.

Because El Niño and La Niña impact weather and climate around the globe, this will have some implications across central Illinois.This comes after one of the strongest El Niños on record, a period of above average temperatures in the same region.

In their latest outlook, forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center are putting the chances for a La Niña around 40% through the early winter.