Urbana Flag Lowering Ceremony to Mark September 11th

URBANA - Urbana Fire and Police Departments will honor September 11th in flag lowering ceremony. The ceremony will honor the victims, citizens, and public safety personnel who sacrificed their lives and safety on that day 15 years ago. The flag lowering ceremony conducted by the Urbana Fire Department in conjunction with the Urbana Police Department will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Urbana City Building at 400 South Vine Street. Vine Street will be closed between Illinois Street and Green Street from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to accommodate the ceremony.