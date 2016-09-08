Tymon Scott doing it all for 2-0 Panthers

DECATUR -- The Eisenhower football team has a Swiss Army Knife; his name is Tymon Scott.

"He had a pretty good off-season, he's got a big heart and wants to play everything," Eisenhower head coach Drew Wagers said. "he's kicking off, running down making tackles, he's running the football, he's playing defense. He's kind of doing it all. So yeah, he is our Swiss Army Knife right now."

In the opening minutes of Eisenhower's 50-16 win over Lincoln, Scott's versatility was on full display. He kicked off, ran thirty yards down the field, and tackled the returner. Just a couple minutes later, he returned a kick for a touchdown.

"I just changed my mindset (during the off-season)," Scott said. "Last year was a lot of playing around. This year, I'm focused. I don't miss any practice, I don't take any plays off."

Click the video above to see our report on Scott's emergence as the newest playmaker on an already loaded Eisenhower team.