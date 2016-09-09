Showers sneaking through for Friday night football

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- A damp evening is on tap Friday for many high school football games across the area.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says an exiting storm system is the culprit for the dreary forecast. He says showers will be scattered throughout Illinois making for some muddy fields. While it won't be raining for the entire evening, ponchos are recommended.

Temperatures at kickoff are forecast to be in the upper 70s with the wind and rain making it feel a little cooler.

