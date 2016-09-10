Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 3

St. Teresa sophomore running back Jacardia Wright busts through the Warrensburg-Latham defense on Friday night in a rout over the Cardinals.
On Week 3 of the original Friday Frenzy, the WAND Sports team battles Mother Nature in an effort to fan out across Central Illinois for maximum high school football highlights.
Click each tab in the video player to join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for each block of highlights.
Part 1
Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth
Sangamo Scoreboard
St. Teresa at Warrensburg-Latham
Central A&M at Meridian
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Shelbyville
Tuscola at Clinton
Little Okaw and Tolono Scoreboard
Part 2
Bethalto Civic Memorial at Mt. Zion
Centralia at Charleston
Jerseyville at Mattoon
Lanphier at Glenwood
Springfield at MacArthur
Rochester at Southeast
CS8 Scoreboard
Part 3
Urbana at Peoria
Big 12 Scoreboard
Play of the Day: MacArthur's Ray Neal, Jr. hit by battering ram, stays on feet for touchdown