Coleman-Lands suffers broken hand during workout

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois sophomore guard Jalen-Coleman Lands is expected to miss approximately eight weeks with a broken right hand.

Coleman-Lands had surgery Friday night, after suffering the injury during a skill workout Wednesday.

The sharpshooter started 24 games last season, and set the program record for 3-pointers (87) by a freshman. Coleman-Lands averaged 10.3 points per game.

If all goes according to plan Coleman-Lands should be back for the regular season opener against Southeast Missouri State November 11th.