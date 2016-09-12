New Law Adds Traffic Stop Etiquette to Driver's Ed

ILLINOIS -- At a time when tensions between police and citizens are high, the state of Illinois is hoping some education helps ease some of that.

A new state law will require a lesson in how drivers should act if stopped by police, and they're starting with young drivers.

The law mandates that all driver's education classes include a section on what to do during a traffic stop.

Across the country, a handful of traffic stops have turned fatal, and sponsors of the bill hope it will protect both drivers and officers.