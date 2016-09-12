Cambodian circus shares culture in Charleston

A team of Cambodian circus artists are performing at the Doudna Fine Arts Center in Charleston Monday night.

The performers, called Phare Circus, are graduate of the Phare Panleu Circus School in Cambodia. The school, in turn, is part of an arts training center Phare Ponleu Selpak that was founded in 1994 by nine former refugees and seeks to create employment opportunities for Cambodian artsits and revitalize arts in the country.

The group plans to perform a show called Khmer Village that features theater, music, dance and modern circus arts to present a view of modern Cambodian life.

The performance is scheduled for Monday night at 7:30 at Doudna Fine arts Center at Eastern Illinois University. Ticket information is available here.