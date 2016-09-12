Former EIU Panther Garoppolo shines in first career NFL start

GLENDALE, AZ -- Former Eastern Illinois quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shined in his first career start, leading the injury riddled Patriots to a 23-21 win over the heavily favored Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.

"I haven't been the starter in two years now, so it's good to be back out there," Garoppolo said. "...it's only one game right now so we got to just keep it going, keep stringing them together, keep stringing days together and good things will happen."

"He made some good plays," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. "I mean, it's not perfect but he made a lot of good plays. Like I said, it's a tough place to play against a good defense."

Garoppolo threw for 264 yards and a touchdown. He completed 72% of his passes with no interceptions.