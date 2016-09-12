Illini looking to bounce back against MAC favorite Western Michigan

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois faces another tough test this Saturday when 2-0 Western Michigan comes to town.

The Illini are considered underdogs against a Broncos team that owns an impressive road victory over Northwestern.

At his weekly press conference, head coach Lovie Smith says his team learned a lot from their prime-time loss to North Carolina.

"From this game there were so many things for us to see how important every play is," Smith said. "You can only get that from having a tough loss like that. As I talked to the football team after the game; we should have a bad, terrible feeling deep down inside until we play the next game, and I think that's a good thing. That will motivate us this week."

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 pm on Saturday.