Showers back in the forecast

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After some sunshine and fall-like temperatures, rain is back in the forecast for central Illinois.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a cold front passing Tuesday night is the culprit for the spotty showers. Throughout the day Tuesday, he says the humidity will increase which will help to fuel any of the showers and storms. Any activity is expected to hold until after the sun sets Tuesday evening.

Del Rosso says it's a quick-moving front and all precipitation is expected to wrap up by Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to remain below 0.50".