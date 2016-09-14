Macon Co. Republican Party releases statement on Scott petition

DECATUR – The Macon County Republican Party released a statement Wednesday afternoon clarifying information about the petition filed against Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott.

Party representatives wrote in a release stating the petition filed Tuesday by John Davis, on behalf of his client Greg Mattingley, requested a special prosecutor to investigate Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott for alleged official misconduct.

The committee had the following to say in regards to the petition:

“The Macon County Republican Central Committee did not have knowledge of the complaints filed with Mr. Mattingley, the Chairman of the Judicial Committee for the Macon County Board. The Central Committee was unaware, and had no knowledge of the petition that was filed yesterday, in the Macon County Courts, until the petition was released on the website of WAND TV.

The Macon County Republican Central Committee does not condone the usage of the judicial system for political purposes.”

You can see WAND’s stories on Scott’s reaction, as well as State’s Attorney candidate Daniel Hassinger’s response to the petition. Stay with WAND News as we continue to follow this story.