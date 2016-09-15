UPDATE: Daniel Hassinger responds to Citizens to Re-Elect Jay Scott

UPDATE - Daniel Hassinger has issued a response to the news release distributed by "Citizens to Re-Elect Jay Scott" on Thursday.



We have included Hassinger's full response below:





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND has been following, the group "Citizens to Re-elect Jay Scott" have issued a release regarding a recently filed petition to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.

The petition, filed by Attorney John L. Davis, requests a special prosecutor to oversee a potential investigation of several accusations against Scott. You may view the petition by clicking here.

We have included the release from "Citizens to Re-elect Jay Scott" in its entirety below:

We will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.