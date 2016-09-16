2016 Shoreline Classic: Forecast & Road Closures

DECATUR -- The 27th annual Shoreline Classic is this Sunday (Sept. 18) and the weather forecast looks great!

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says high pressure will be in place bringing with it plenty of sunshine and perfect running temperatures for all the races. He says temperatures will be right around 60 for the start with numbers near 70 by mid-morning.

Because the race routes will be along or passing through heavily traveled roads, some closures will be in place Sunday morning. These include:

Westbound Lost Bridge Road across bridge

Eastbound William Street across bridge

Traffic on Route 36 will be stopped by city police for runners to cross

The 15K will start at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:00 a.m. Because this is a family-friendly event, there will also be a Tot Trot race for kids at 9:15 a.m.

For more information on the races, including registration, please visit shorelineclassic.com WAND-TV is a proud sponsor of this event.