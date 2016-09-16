Upgraded charges in death investigation

Prosecutors have upgraded charges against a man accused of hiding a body in the case of a woman who had been missing since August.

Clifford A. Andersen, 66, of Standard, Illinois near Peru has now been charged with Concealment of a Homicidal Death, a Class Three felony. He is being held in the Bureau County Jail on $750,000 bond, state police reported Friday.

Authorities charged Andersen after finding the body of Deborah K. Dewey, 62, in a shallow grave in the yard of a home in Standard on September 12.

Dewey had been last seen August 22 in Spring Valley, and her car was found August 29 at a truck stop on Illinois Route 47, just north of I-80.

Police encourage anyone with information on Ms. Dewey’s death to contact Illinois State Police District 17 Headquarters at (815) 224-1171.