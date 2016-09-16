Senior Citizens Have Opportunity to Take Part In an Annual Pumpkin Patch Trip

Decatur-The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center is offering up a trip to The Great Pumpkin Patch in the heart of Amish Country! At the Patch, you can see various displays including: The Wall O’ Squash, Noah’s Ark, The Pumpkin Tree, Giant Corn Shock Tower and Farm Animals.

On the way back, the bus will stop at Yoders in Arthur for lunch.

Seating is limited. This venture is on Thursday, October 6th, 2016. Cost will be $10.00, which takes care of your transportation, provided by SHOW BUS, and entrance to the Great Pumpkin Patch. However, you do need to buy your lunch.

To get your spot on the bus, call the Leslie Stanberry, Executive Director of the Decatur Macon County Senior Center at 217-429-1239.