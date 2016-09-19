Taylorville to break ground for food pantry

The Taylorville Ministerial Association is set to break ground on a new food pantry at noon Monday.

The new 2,400 foot building will sit at the corner of East Main Cross and Water Streets and will replace the current pantry which is housed in an old bank building, volunteers said.

“We feel it’s going to supply our special needs for many, many years, and we can carry a little more inventory,” said volunteer Wilbur Mills. “We like to have at least three or four-month inventory on our goods.”

Pastor Rodney Blomquist of the Ministerial Association said the many of the donors who funded the project offered their help rather than being asked.

Mills said the current pantry serves 150 families each month on average, though they served about 195 last month.