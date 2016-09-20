Illinois' oldest Amish house moved

Crowds gathered in Arthur Tuesday as two 19th Century houses were moved on trailers to a site near Chesterville.

One of the houses, which was built by Moses Yoder in 1866, is the oldest surviving Amish house in the State of Illinois. The other was built in 1882 by Daniel Schrock. Both have been in storage behind Yoder’s Kitchen restaurant for several years.

Crews moved the two houses by first symbolically pulling them with a team of horses, then by hauling them with trucks.

The two houses were taken to a site near Chesterville, where they are to be included in a new Illinois Amish Museum.

For a full story, tune in to WAND Today Wednesday morning and check back online at wandtv.com.