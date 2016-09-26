Comeback win in 2015 gives Illinois confidence heading into showdown with Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN -- It was the highlight of the 2015 season; Illinois' comeback win over Nebraska in the Big Ten opener.

Wes Lunt hit Geronimo Allison with 10 seconds left for the game winning score. The memory is still fresh in Lunt's mind, and it's providing an extra boost of confidence heading into Saturday.

"It's basically the same defense back from last year," Lunt said. "They're a really good group. It went down to the wire last year. Just knowing that we can compete with them, I think it builds confidence."

"Offensively we're still putting in the game plan right now...but there are ways to attack them and I'm sure they're saying the same thing about us," senior offensive lineman Joe Spencer said. "We'll game plan it up, but we've got to go in there and be physical. That will be the big thing, especially with their bigger front."

Illinois and Nebraska kick off Saturday at 2:30 CT.