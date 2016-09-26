Macon County Republican Central Committee Holds Watch Party for Presidential Debate

The Macon County Republican Central Committee held a watch party Monday night at their headquarters in downtown Decatur.

Although they were there to watch the presidential debate, they also were there to inform voters and let them know how important local elections are just as important as national. They also wanted people to be aware of what issues are important to their party.

"Immigration and the economy as well as government over reach I think is very important to the republican party, Said Susan Gant-Reynolds Vice Chair of Macon Co. Republican Committee.

"We need to be patriotic we need to be informed and we need to supports our local state and federal politicians by holding them accountable," Added Pam Johnson who is very involved in Restore Our Constitution in Decatur.

Now many people who were at the watch party believe this election is one of the most important elections to ever take place. The committee was also recruiting volunteers for poll watching, working phone lines, and many other volunteer positions for this year’s political election.

Now, Many people who were at the watch party believe this election is one of the most important elections to ever take place.

The committee was also recruiting volunteers for poll watching, working phone lines, and many other volunteer positions that need filled for this political election.

If you are interested in volunteering visit their Facebook page or call (217) 412-6908