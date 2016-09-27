A Veteran's Day Reminder of Volunteering for Our Veterans Through November

Springfield- Veteran's Day is a good reminder of Illinois program offering service to Veterans. Governor Bruce Rauner joined Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Assistant Director Harry Sawyer at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield to encourage Illinoisans to participate in a new state-wide program to thank service men and women, our veterans and their families. The program, called Serving Those Who Served, will run through the month of November and asks Illinoisans to participate in volunteer service projects focused on benefiting Illinois veterans. This is the first year for this program and it is planned to become an annual event.

“The Serving Those Who Served program is a call to action,” said Governor Rauner. “We’re asking for residents from across the state to come together and volunteer their time and energy on service projects to thank veterans and their families for their willingness to defend us. This is an opportunity to not only honor these men and women, but also give back to those who have given so much.”

Veteran Organizations can register a project for volunteers to assist with throughout November. Illinoisans can look for a project in their area and sign up to volunteer for that project. To register a project or to volunteer for a veteran project click here.