FBI Data: Violent crime increased in 2015

Rates of violent crime increased in Illinois and across the country in 2015, according to data released by the FBI.

According to data from the Uniform Crime Reporting Program, the number of violent crimes in the United States increased by 3.9 percent over the previous year with an estimated 1,197,704 violent crimes committed around the country. Still, authorities said the 2015 violent crime total was 16.5 percent below 2006 levels.

The data also reported an estimated 49,354 violent crimes in Illinois during 2015, an increase of 3.9 percent over 2014. That included increases in murder and manslaughter as well as rape and robbery.

Data on statistical areas showed that the rate of violent crime dropped in Springfield and Sangamon and Menard Counties from 1625 in 2014 to 1552 in 2015. In Decatur and Macon Counties, the rate per 100,000 rose from 397 to 430 between 2014 and 2015, and in Danville and Vermilion County, the rate per 100,000 rose from 473 to 617.

The FBI also reports that the number of property crimes dropped nationally by 2.6 percent.