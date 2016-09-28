Registering to Vote is Easier Than You Think

From the day you turn 18, registering to vote is something that most likely crosses your mind.

"Young people, it is very important that you get registered. If you are 18 before November 8, you need to get registered to vote. This election is very important," explains Lisa Stanley, City of Decatur Township Supervisor.

Well, these days, there are a few different ways you can go about completing your civic duty.

You can register traditionally by visiting your local county clerk’s office, a driver’s licenses facility, with a precinct committeeman or a deputy registrar.

With today’s technology you can now also register to vote online.

All you have to do is visit www.elections.il.gov, click on voters and go to online registration.

Once you fill out all the necessary information, you'll be ready to go and should receive your voter registration card in roughly three weeks.

Along with registering to vote, the Illinois elections website can also tell you who is running in your area, which many say is just as important as national elections.

"Local elections are the most important ones because they affect you immediately," Stanley adds.

The last day you can register to vote traditionally is October 11.