Maroa-Forsyth, Athens set for Sangamo showdown

MAROA -- Athens (5-0) and Maroa-Forsyth (4-1) are set to meet in a week six tilt with major Sangamo title implications.

It will be the third meeting in three years between the two programs, even though it's Maroa-Forsyth's first year in the conference.

The Trojans beat the Warriors 44-6 in the third round of the 2014 playoffs. Athens returned the favor last year, knocking the Trojans out 34-27 in the second round.

"Our kids don't like to lose, it's something we're not accustomed to," Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes said. "At this point in the season it's just another regular season game, but I do expect our kids to show up and play well. Size wise, they're a lot bigger than us and they are a power run team. I think they're averaging about 260 across the offensive line. The biggest kid on our team is Logan Allsup at 205, and he's not even a lineman. If we're not able to use our speed and athleticism and pace, it will be a long day for us."

