CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- More showers are in the forecast for Friday night football games across the area.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a storm to our east will continue to sit and throw the clouds and rain in our direction. He says most of the rain will be light and spotty.

Without any lightning expected, games should continue without any major issues.

Temperatures at kickoff will be in the low 60s before gradually falling into the 50s by the end of the games.