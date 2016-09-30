Camp Butler to honor 'unaccompanied' veterans

Camp Butler National Cemetery plans to honor “unaccompanied” veterans at ceremony Wednesday morning.

“Unaccompanied” veterans are those who were buried without funeral honors because family members were unable to attend for reasons like inclement weather or living out of state. Wednesday’s ceremony will honor twelve such veterans.

The ceremony will include posting of the colors, welcoming remarks, reading of the names of the honored veterans, flag-folding, firing of a rifle volley and playing of “Taps.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Such ceremonies are held twice each year.