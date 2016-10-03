Warm up on the way

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Last week's cool down will soon be a distant memory with above average temperatures in store for the new week.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a new pattern will be shaping up as the jet stream retreats to the north. He says this will allow warmer air to return to central Illinois as winds become southerly.

Near average temperatures in the low to mid 70s can be expected to start the week before jumping into the low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. While warm, it's nothing unusual as records for this time of year are even higher in the 90s.

