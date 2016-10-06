Champaign rallies for education

Several Champaign schools are beginning their day with rallies and a “Walk In” to support public education Thursday.

The rallies at each school include a designated speaker to share a “common message of support” before the morning bell rings, and will end with adults walking in to school with students to show their commitment to schools, according to the Champaign Federation of Teachers and the Champaign Unit 4 School District, who are supporting the event.

The Walk In is part of a national movement called the Alliance to Reclaim our Schools. The Alliance’s platform calls for increased funding of public schools in minority communities, stopping the creation of new charter schools until they are more regulated, ending the use of high-stakes testing and ending practices that "treat black and brown children like criminals.

Organizers said the events in Champaign are focused less on political change than on supporting and recognizing schools.